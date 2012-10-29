In this space wallpaper, a giant bubble blown by the massive Wolf-Rayet star HD 50896, the pink star in the centre of the image. X-ray data from XMM-Newton’s EPIC camera are shown in blue, while optical images were acquired using the Michigan Curtis Schmidt Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO) and presented in red (H-alpha) and green (OIII). The bubble, known as S 308, is about 60 light-years across and is located 5000 light-years away in the constellation of Canis Major.
Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA, J. Toala & M. Guerrero (IAA-CSIC), Y.-H. Chu & R. Gruendl (UIUC), S. Arthur (CRyA–UNAM), R. Smith (NOAO/CTIO), S. Snowden (NASA/GSFC) and G. Ramos-Larios (IAM))
