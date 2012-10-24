Trending

Expedition 33 Soyuz Launch Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Expedition 33 Soyuz Launch 1920
Members of the media photograph the Soyuz rocket as it launches with Expedition 33/34 crew members on Oct. 23, 2012.
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)

In this space wallpaper, members of the media photograph the Soyuz rocket as it launches with Expedition 33/34 crew members, Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy, Flight Engineer Kevin Ford of NASA, and Flight Engineer Evgeny Tarelkin of ROSCOSMOS to the International Space Station on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Ford, Novitskiy and Tarelkin will be on a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station. [See full gallery.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

