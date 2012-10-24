In this space wallpaper, members of the media photograph the Soyuz rocket as it launches with Expedition 33/34 crew members, Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy, Flight Engineer Kevin Ford of NASA, and Flight Engineer Evgeny Tarelkin of ROSCOSMOS to the International Space Station on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Ford, Novitskiy and Tarelkin will be on a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station. [See full gallery.]
Expedition 33 Soyuz Launch Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)
