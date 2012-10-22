Sunset at Concordia Space Wallpaper

Concordia is a joint French-Italian inland Antarctic research station run by the French Polar Institute and Italian Antarctic Programme. (Image: © ESA/IPEV/PNRA - A. Kumar)

In this space wallpaper, Concordia is a joint French-Italian inland Antarctic research station run by the French Polar Institute and Italian Antarctic Programme. Every year it hosts a human research protocol coordinated by ESA and Concordia partners, supplied by universities and research institutions from across Europe.

