In this space wallpaper, Concordia is a joint French-Italian inland Antarctic research station run by the French Polar Institute and Italian Antarctic Programme. Every year it hosts a human research protocol coordinated by ESA and Concordia partners, supplied by universities and research institutions from across Europe.
Sunset at Concordia Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/IPEV/PNRA - A. Kumar)
