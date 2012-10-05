In this space wallpaper, United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 with the U.S. Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-3 satellite on Oct. 4, 2012, at 8:10 a.m. EDT. This launch marks the 9th ULA launch this year, the 54th Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) mission, and the 65th launch since ULA was formed nearly six years ago.
Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Launch Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.