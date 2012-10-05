Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Launch Space Wallpaper

United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 with the U.S. Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-3 satellite on Oct. 4, 2012, at 8:10 a.m. EDT. (Image: © Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance)

In this space wallpaper, United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 with the U.S. Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-3 satellite on Oct. 4, 2012, at 8:10 a.m. EDT. This launch marks the 9th ULA launch this year, the 54th Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) mission, and the 65th launch since ULA was formed nearly six years ago. Wallpapers Standard

