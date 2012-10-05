Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Launch Space Wallpaper

Trending

Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Launch
United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 with the U.S. Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-3 satellite on Oct. 4, 2012, at 8:10 a.m. EDT.
(Image: © Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance)

In this space wallpaper, United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 with the U.S. Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-3 satellite on Oct. 4, 2012, at 8:10 a.m. EDT. This launch marks the 9th ULA launch this year, the 54th Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) mission, and the 65th launch since ULA was formed nearly six years ago.

