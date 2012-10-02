Clouds Seen from Endeavour Ferried By SCA Space Wallpaper

Above the clouds over the Houston, Texas area and out of view, Space Shuttle Endeavour being ferried by NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft as it departs Houston/Ellington Field. (Image: © NASA/Robert Markowitz)

This cool space wallpaper shows, above the clouds over the Houston, Texas area and out of view, Space Shuttle Endeavour being ferried by NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft as it departs Houston/Ellington Field. NASA pilots Jeff Moultrie and Bill Rieke are at the controls of the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft. Photo taken by NASA photographer Robert Markowitz in the backseat of a NASA T-38 chase plane with NASA pilot George Zamka at the controls, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012. Wallpapers Standard

