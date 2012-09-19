MetOp-B Launch Space Wallpaper

In this space wallpaper, MetOp-B was launched Sept. 17, 2012 from Baikonur in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz rocket lifted off at 18:28 CEST. Carrying a suite of sophisticated instruments, Metop-B will ensure the continuity of the weather and atmospheric monitoring service provided by its predecessor Metop-A, which has been circling the globe from pole to pole, 14 times a day, since 2006.

