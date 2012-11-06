Slooh Space Camera's Night Sky: Cosmic Photos by Amateur Astronomers

Iris Nebula, Slooh Space Camera

SLOOH Space Camera

This photo of Iris Nebula, NGC 7023, in the constellation of Cepheus, was captured by an amateur astronomer using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

Eastern Veil by Slooh Member

Slooh Space Camera

The Eastern Veil (NGC 6992/95) was captured by an amateur astronomer using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

Running Man Nebula by Slooh Space Camera

Slooh Space Camera

This image of the Running Man nebula was captured by an amateur astronomer, Nick Evetts, using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

Jupiter and Four Moons by Slooh Space Camera

Slooh Space Camera

Jupiter and four moons were captured by amateur astronomer Nirmal Paul using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

M8 by Slooh Space Camera

Slooh Space Camera

M8 was captured by an amateur astronomer, Dave Lrkn, using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

Coronal Mass Ejection by Slooh Space Telescope

Slooh Space Camera

This coronal mass ejection was captured by an amateur astronomer using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

Supernova in Whirlpool Galaxy, M51 by Slooh Space Camera

Slooh Space Camera

A supernova in the Whirlpool Galaxy, M51, was captured by an amateur astronomer, Samuel Dupree, using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

SN 2011fe in M-101 in Ursa Major by Slooh Space Telescope

Slooh Space Camera

Supernova SN 2011fe in M-101 in Ursa Major was captured by an amateur astronomer, Samuel Dupree, using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

Mars by Slooh Space Camera

Slooh Space Camera

Mars was captured by an amateur astronomer, Samuel Dupree, using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

M27 by Slooh Space Camera

Slooh Space Camera

M27 was captured by an amateur astronomer, Marc Dubner, using the Slooh Space Camera, an online night sky observing service that allows users to observe the sky using telescopes around the world.

Jupiter After 2012 Impact: Slooh

This photo of Jupiter taken by a Slooh Space Camera telescope in the Canary Islands, shows the face of Jupiter and location of its moons 19 hours after a bright impact flash was spotted by amateur astronomers on Sept. 12, 2012.