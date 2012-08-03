Interconnected craters Sigli and Shambe, believed to have formed when a large meteorite fragmented in to two pieces just before impact in this amazing space wallpaper. High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) nadir and color channel data taken during revolution 10602 on 27 April 2012 by ESA’s Mars Express have been combined to form a natural-color view of the Ladon Valles region. Centered at around 18°S and 329°E, this image has a ground resolution of about 20 m per pixel.
The Fractured Features of Ladon Basin Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum))
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.