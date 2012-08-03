The Fractured Features of Ladon Basin Space Wallpaper

High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) nadir and color channel data taken during revolution 10602 on 27 April 2012 by ESA’s Mars Express have been combined to form a natural-color view of the Ladon Valles region. Centered at around 18°S and 329°E, this image has a ground resolution of about 20 m per pixel. The image shows the interconnected craters Sigli and Shambe, believed to have formed when a large meteorite fragmented in to two pieces just before impact. Extensive fracturing can be seen within the craters. Above the craters (west), creek-like flow channels can be seen leading in to the wider impact basin region to the right (north).

(Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum))