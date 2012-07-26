Twice per year, the sunset passes exactly behind Paranal for somebody located on the summit of Armazones mountain in this amazing space wallpaper. The dates and time when this happens were calculated using coordinates of both sites found on Google Earth and taking into account atmospheric effects. The picture clearly shows 3 of the 4 big 8.2-m Unit Telescope (UT) domes (the 4th one is behind the others) of ESO's Very Large Telescope, the VST enclosure on their right and the high meteorological post with the DIMM tower on the extreme right. On the left of the picture, the partially opened domes of the smaller 1.8-m Auxiliary Telescopes (AT) are also visible.
Sunset at Paranal Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/S. Guisard (www.eso.org/~sguisard))
