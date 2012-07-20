Dazzling Night Sky Photos by Photographer Brad Goldpaint (Gallery)

"Within Two Worlds" by Brad Goldpaint

Copyright © 2012 Goldpaint Photography, All Rights Reserved

Veteran night sky photographer Brad Goldpaint took many dazzling night sky pictures during three years of astronomical photo sessions. The image is featured in Goldpaint's night sky observing video, "Within Two Worlds." [See video here.]

Aurora over Sparks Lake

Copyright © 2012 Goldpaint Photography, All Rights Reserved

Veteran night sky photographer Brad Goldpaint took this amazing photo of an aurora over Sparks Lake, Oregon, during three years of astronomical photo sessions. The image is featured in Goldpaint's night sky observing video "Within Two Worlds." [See video here.]

Milky Way and Lyrid Meteor over Crater Lake

Copyright © 2012 Goldpaint Photography, All Rights Reserved

Veteran night sky photographer Brad Goldpaint took this amazing photo of the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor over Crater Lake, Oregon, during three years of astronomical photo sessions. The image is featured in Goldpaint's night sky observing video "Within Two Worlds." [See video here.]

Milky Way over Mount Shasta

Copyright © 2012 Goldpaint Photography, All Rights Reserved

Veteran night sky photographer Brad Goldpaint took this amazing photo of the Milky Way over Mount Shasta, California, during three years of astronomical photo sessions. The image is featured in Goldpaint's night sky observing video "Within Two Worlds." [See video here.]

Moving Clouds over Three Sisters Wilderness

Copyright © 2012 Goldpaint Photography, All Rights Reserved

Veteran night sky photographer Brad Goldpaint took this amazing photo of moving clouds over Three Sisters Wilderness, Oregon, during three years of astronomical photo sessions. The image is featured in Goldpaint's night sky observing video "Within Two Worlds." [See video here.]

Star Trails over Mount Shasta

Copyright © 2012 Goldpaint Photography, All Rights Reserved

Veteran night sky photographer Brad Goldpaint took this amazing photo of star trails over Mount Shasta, California, during three years of astronomical photo sessions. The image is featured in Goldpaint's night sky observing video "Within Two Worlds." [See video here.]

Aurora Borealis and the Milky Way over Crater Lake National Park — June 17, 2012

Astrophotographer Brad Goldpaint provides this image of an aurora over Crater Lake, Oregon, taken June 17, 2012. [See Goldpaint's time-lapse video here.]

Aurora Borealis and the Milky Way over Crater Lake National Park — June 17, 2012

Astrophotographer Brad Goldpaint provides this image. He writes: "During the early morning of June 17, 2012, by pure coincidence, I had an amazing opportunity to witness and photograph the Aurora Borealis over Crater Lake [OR]. Capturing this infamous light show has been a dream of mine for several years, but I could not have imagined the lights showing up in my own backyard!" [See Goldpaint's time-lapse video here.]