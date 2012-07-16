VST Image of the Star-forming Region Messier 17 Space Wallpaper

In this cool space wallpaper, the first released VST image shows the spectacular star-forming region Messier 17, also known as the Omega Nebula or the Swan Nebula. This vast region of gas, dust and hot young stars lies in the heart of the Milky Way in the constellation of Sagittarius (The Archer). The VST field of view is so large that the entire nebula, including its fainter outer parts, is captured — and retains its superb sharpness across the entire image. The data was processed using the Astro-WISE software system developed by E.A. Valentijn and collaborators at Groningen and elsewhere.

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

