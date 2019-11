The camera was pointing toward Enceladus at approximately 120,000 kilometers away. (Image: © NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute.)

In this cool space wallpaper, the camera was pointing toward Enceladus at approximately 120,000 kilometers away. This image has not been validated or calibrated. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200