Photos: Amazing Views of Venus, Jupiter & Moon - Feb. 2012

Jupiter, Venus and the Moon over Los Angeles

Matt Hartman

Skywatcher Matt Hartman caught Jupiter, Venus and the Moon over Los Angeles, Feb. 25, 2012.

Jupiter, Venus and the Moon over West Chester, PA

Jeff Berkes

Skywatcher Jeff Berkes took this image of Jupiter, Venus, and the moon with a dramatic skyscape and foreground trees in West Chester, PA, Feb. 26, 2012.

Jupiter, Venus, the Moon, and Star Trails

Roberto Porto

Roberto Porto captured Jupiter, Venus and the moon with star trails in the Canary Islands, Spain, Feb. 24, 2012.

Venus-Moon-Jupiter Conjunction over Bradley Beach, NJ

Jack Fusco

Skywatcher Jack Fusco enjoyed viewing Jupiter, the moon and Venus while sitting on a bench at Bradley Beach, NJ, near Sylvan Lake, Feb. 26, 2012.

Jupiter, Venus, Moon and Mercury

John Green & The ULAO Project.

Skywatcher John Green caught the Jupiter-Venus-Moon conjunction, and throws in Mercury as well. (Mercury is faintly visible at lower center just above the trees.) Photo taken on Feb. 26, 2012, near Mooresville, NC.

Moon, Venus and the Moon over Concord, MA

Imelda B. Joson/Edwin L. Aguirre

Imelda B. Joson and Edwin L. Aguirre viewed the moon, Jupiter and Venus on Feb. 26. 2012. They wrote: "We captured the photos from the Minuteman Monument in Concord, Massachusetts, at the foot of the historic North Bridge where the American Revolution began."

Jupiter, Venus and the Moon with Goalposts over Kent. CT

Scott Tully

Skywatcher Scott Tully captured Jupiter, Venus and the moon with goalposts in Kent, CT, Feb. 26, 2012.

Jupiter, Venus and the Moon over Kent. CT

Scott Tully

Skywatcher Scott Tully captured Jupiter, Venus and the moon over Kent, CT, Feb. 26, 2012.

Moon, Jupiter, and Venus over Harlingen, TX

Esteban J. Jimenez

Skywatcher Esteban J. Jimenez captured the moon, Jupiter, and Venus over Harlingen, TX., Feb. 26, 2012.

Jupiter, Venus and the Moon Seen from Denver, PA

Barry L Shupp

Barry L Shupp, astrophotographer, sent this image of Jupiter, Venus and the moon, taken on Feb. 25, 2012, from Denver, PA.

Jupiter, Venus, the Moon Seen with a Fisheye Lens

Roberto Porto

Roberto Porto captured Jupiter, Venus and the moon with star trails using a fisheye lens in the Canary Islands, Spain, Feb. 24, 2012.