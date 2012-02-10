Space Age Toys Landing in NYC Sunday

NEW YORK — Toy makers from around the world are set to land in the Big Apple next week to show off their latest innovative designs for 21st century toys, including many with a space-themed flair.

The 2012 American International Toy Fair exhibition, which is open to trade and media representatives only, runs from Feb. 12 to 15 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

More than 1,100 toy manufacturers, distributors, importers and retailers from nearly 100 different countries are expected to attend the four-day event, according to its organizers.

This year, SPACE.com will be awarding its inaugural Space Age Awards at Toy Fair 2012. Innovative new products will be selected for a variety of categories, including Best High-Tech Toy, Cosmic Space, Little Scientists, Retro Future and Do-it-Yourself Science.

Space Age Award winners will be announced by Feb. 15 during the Toy Fair.

This year's Toy Fair marks the 109th gathering of toymakers in New York City. The exhibition will showcase the latest in high- and low-tech toys for children and parents, as well as the young at heart.

This year's exhibitors include Mattel Inc., Playmobil U.S.A. Inc., LEGO Systems, Inc., Crayola and Hasbro, Inc., among many others.

