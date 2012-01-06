Multiple images of the International Space Station flying over the Houston area have been combined into one composite image in this space wallpaper to show the progress of the station as it crossed the face of the moon in the early evening of Jan. 4. The station, with six astronauts and cosmonauts currently aboard, was flying in an orbit at 390.8 kilometers (242.8 miles). [Full Story and more photos]
Moon and International Space Station Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA)
