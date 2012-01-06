Moon and International Space Station Space Wallpaper

Multiple images of the International Space Station flying over the Houston area have been combined into one composite image in this space wallpaper to show the progress of the station as it crossed the face of the moon in the early evening of Jan. 4. The station, with six astronauts and cosmonauts currently aboard, was flying in an orbit at 390.8 kilometers (242.8 miles). [Full Story and more photos]

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

