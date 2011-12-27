Titan’s Orangey Blue Haze Up Close Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper shows a close up of toward the south polar region of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, and show a depression within the moon's orange and blue haze layers near the south pole. NASA’s Cassini spacecraft snapped the image on Sept. 11, 2011 and it was released on Dec. 22.

