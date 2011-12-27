Trending

Titan’s Orangey Blue Haze Up Close Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Titan’s Orangey Blue Haze Up Close
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)

This stunning space wallpaper shows a close up of toward the south polar region of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, and show a depression within the moon's orange and blue haze layers near the south pole. NASA’s Cassini spacecraft snapped the image on Sept. 11, 2011 and it was released on Dec. 22.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.