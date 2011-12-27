This stunning space wallpaper shows a close up of toward the south polar region of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, and show a depression within the moon's orange and blue haze layers near the south pole. NASA’s Cassini spacecraft snapped the image on Sept. 11, 2011 and it was released on Dec. 22.
Titan’s Orangey Blue Haze Up Close Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)
