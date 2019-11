Expedition 28 Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted in this space wallpaper: "How I spent my last day in #space. That's me in the cupola off the coast of #Australia taking my last of >25K pics." Garan returned to Earth aboard TMA-21 on September 16, 2011.

