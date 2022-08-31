It's a VR headset that needs no introduction, but we'll give it one anyway. Readers in the UK can save £100 on the VIVE Cosmos Elite VR headset when you grab it from VIVE's website until September 11.

Right now, you can get the HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR headset for just £349 (opens in new tab), down from the usual price of £449. This £100 discount is not to be taken lightly as it comes on a VR headset that features in our best VR headsets guide. It's a VR headset that offers pretty great tracking as well as excellent screens, so you can become truly immersed in the virtual reality experience. As VR headset deals go, this one is pretty solid.

While this deal is for the headset only, the VIVE Cosmos Elite is hailed as one of the most customizable and compatible models on the market. So, if you are looking for the best free VR experiences or the best VR space games, this could well be the best headset for you. There's also a host of other great deals (opens in new tab) on VIVE's website which will be highlighted below.

(opens in new tab) VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset Was £449 now £349 on VIVE (opens in new tab). Save £100 on a VR headset that features in our best VR headset guide. It offers a 110 degree field of view, 2880x1700 pixels in resolution and a 90hz refresh rate. It's made from easy-to-clean materials, it's super compatible and it comes with two months of Viveport Infinity membership.

We've reviewed the VIVE Cosmos Elite and we can tell you that grabbing £100 off (opens in new tab) it's asking price is a good deal. It's definitely a premium VR headset and worthy of featuring among the best VR headsets. It's powerful, lightweight, comfortable, has great screens and the tracking, while not flawless, is solid.

It has a resolution of 2880x1700 pixels combined, a refresh rate of 90hz and a maximum field of view of 110 degrees. What's more is that it's compatible with VIVE base stations and SteamVR base stations as well as all VIVE and Valve Index controllers. If that wasn't enough for you, you also get two months of Viveport Infinity membership included with the headset.

But, this is a sales event that VIVE are offering so to have just one headset discounted wouldn't be enough. You can also enjoy £100 off the VIVE Cosmos (opens in new tab), the VIVE Pro headset (opens in new tab) and the VIVE Pro Full Kit (opens in new tab). They're great deals, but if you really want the biggest saving, you can grab £150 off the VIVE Pro Eye (opens in new tab) too.

