Virgin Galactic Unveils Under Armour Spacesuits and 'Spacewear' for SpaceShipTwo Passenger Flights

YONKERS, N.Y. — The old Heinlein adage says: "Have spacesuit, will travel." Well, Virgin Galactic now has a spacesuit to travel in style.

Virgin Galactic and partner Under Armour unveiled a new line of "spacewear" spacesuits for future passengers on SpaceShipTwo, Virgin Galactic's suborbital space plane once space tourism flights begin in 2020. That gear includes a base spacesuit, footwear, a training suit and a "Limited Edition" astronaut jacket.

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic's billionaire founder, unveiled the spacewear line with what the company billed as a "zero gravity" catwalk — actually an iFly indoor skydiving venue — here today (Oct. 16).

"Spacesuits are a part of the iconography of the first space age; our visual impressions of human spaceflight and what astronauts wear are inextricably linked," Branson said in a statement. "I love the way the spacewear looks and I love the way it feels. I also love the fact that the next time I put it on, I will be on my way to space."

Virgin Galactic announced its partnership with Under Armour in January, but today's event marked the spacewear line's official debut. The unveiling comes after several key moves by Virgin Galactic to prepare for the launch of passenger flights.

This month, Boeing announced it is investing $20 million in Virgin Galactic. In July, Virgin Galactic announced it was merging with the investment company Social Capital Hedosophia with plans to go public. The move will give the spaceflight company more resources to ramp up passenger flights.

On the spaceflight front, Virgin Galactic has not flown a powered test flight since February, when it launched Beth Moses, the company's astronaut flight instructor, alongside two pilots to test the passenger experience. Moses later received her astronaut wings from the Federal Aviation Administration's commercial spaceflight division along with pilots Dave MacKay and Michael Masucci.

Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic is hard at work building a new SpaceShipTwo with its subsidiary, The Spaceship Company, at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. The company also relocated its WhiteKnightTwo carrier plane to Spaceport America in New Mexico for tests.

Spaceport America will be Virgin Galactic's home port for passenger flights. The company unveiled its new terminal at the spaceport in September, which includes restaurants, lounges and other accommodations familiar to any airport.

