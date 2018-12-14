In Photos: Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity Soars to Space in 4th Powered Test

SpaceShipTwo Unity Reaches Space

MarsScientific.com/Trumbull Studios/Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic conducted its fourth powered test flight of the SpaceShipTwo Unity on Dec. 13, 2018, marking the first time the ship reached space, and the photos are incredible. See photos from the test flight here. This image here is shows Unity as it climbs toward space during the Dec. 13 test flight. It was the fastest, highest one yet.

Early Morning Flight

Gene Blevins/AFP/Getty

WhiteKnightTwo as seen carrying SpaceShipTwo Unity on Dec. 13 during a powered test flight by Virgin Galactic.

Meet the Pilot

Virgin Galactic

Mark "Forger" Stucky was in command for SpaceShipTwo Unity's flight.

2nd in Command

Virgin Galactic

Former NASA astronaut Frederick "CJ" Sturckow was second in command for Unity's flight.

Fill the Hold

Virgin Galactic

Today's flight carried payloads for NASA, which were loaded into Unity during preparations for flight.

To the Runway

Virgin Galactic

Sturckow makes his way to the co-pilot's seat for today's flight.

Taking Flight

Virgin Galactic

Pilot Stucky walks toward the runway in preparation for his flight onboard Unity.

Setting Off

Virgin Galactic

Pilots Mark Stucky and Frederick Sturckow set off toward the SpaceShipTwo Unity for its fourth powered test flight on Dec. 13.

Lift-off!

John Antczak/AP/Shutterstock

The WhiteKnightTwo Eve jet carrying the Unity spaceship lifted off a bit after 10 a.m. EST.

Eyes to the Sky

Gene Blevins/AFP/Getty

Bystanders on the ground watch the fourth powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity on Dec. 13, 2018.

In Attendance

richardbranson/Twitter

Virgin Galactic head Richard Branson was on hand to watch the flight in person and shared this photograph on Twitter before the flight.