Get the UK's lowest ever price on the HTC VIVE Cosmos VR headset at Amazon

If you're looking for a new VR headset then now could be the best time to cash in on a great deal as the HTC VIVE Cosmos is at its best ever price on Amazon.

High end gaming devices are expensive and hard to come by at the moment, but if you want a new VR headset you can take comfort that the HTC VIVE Cosmos is now £199 off (now £499.99).

We're big fans of the Cosmos as it offers a customizable and upgradable platform for VR gamers to sink their teeth into. You can buy the Cosmos now and upgrade it with additional features later.

£199 is a massive saving and there hasn't been a better time to grab it as it is currently at it's lowest ever price. If you want to shop around a bit more and have more of a look at VR headsets, be sure to check out our best VR headsets and best free VR experiences guides too.

And if the Cosmos isn't right for you, be sure to check out our VR headset deals guide for more big discounts on VR hardware.

HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset £699.00 now £499.99 on Amazon. Save £199 on a excellent quality VR headset. At a time where prices are rising everywhere you look, this is the lowest ever price on a VR headset that offers top quality visuals, is comfortable to wear, and is easy to clean after too.

This is a very good quality VR headset and the price it's on offer for represents a great deal. It comes with inside-out tracking, six cameras to give you a wider field of view so you get a more immersive VR experience. It also offers crystal clear graphics, an 88% increase on the pixel resolution from the original VIVE VR headset.

It's also lightweight and comfortable to use, which is a positive and it comes with interpupillary distance adjustments, so you'll have a comfortable viewing experience. If you're wondering how to clean VR headsets, fear not as it's made with easy-to-clean materials.

While this deal will save you money and give you the proper VR experience, its successor the Cosmos Elite does feature on our best VR headsets guide, so if you're willing to splash the cash - that could be a good option for you. It's worth noting though this headset is very similar to the Cosmos Elite, but it comes without some of the extras and that's the main difference between the two.

That means grabbing the HTC VIVE Cosmos now is exactly what you'll want to do if you want a VR headset of genuine quality, with a large discount. If you really wanted to, you could even buy some of the extras with the money you've saved - but you don't necessarily need to do that to get the VR experience you want.

