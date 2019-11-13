UCB's 'George Lucas Talk Show' Lands at NYC's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Tonight

Watch out, "Star Wars" fans, the Upright Citizens Brigade is headed to your galaxy far, far away.

The UCB troupe will use the Force of comedy (see what I did there?) to take on one of the most iconic science fiction franchises in history tonight (Nov. 13) at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City (Space.com's home port). The show will be hosted by comedian Connor Ratliff ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,") as "Star Wars" creator George Lucas. He'll be joined by Watto (an odd choice for a sidekick), portrayed by Griffin Newman ("The Tick").

Some real scientists may join this comic Rebellion, as well.

"This show’s special guests include NASA's Steve Howell, Kepler exoplanet researcher and astrophysicist, and primatologist and comedian, Natalia Reagan," reads an Intrepid event description. "Together, they will explore the parallels between the Star Wars universe and the strikingly similar exoplanets discovered in our own Milky Way galaxy. Yes … there is a Tatooine! Could it possibly be inhabited by Jawas?!"

Like any "Star Wars" movie experience, you will need tickets to see if science or the Dark Side win the day. Tickets for adults age 21 and up are available for $15, and $10 for Intrepid museum members.

You can learn how to buy tickets here and more about the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space museum here. And, or course, may the Force be with you, always.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom and Facebook.