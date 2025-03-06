1st American robotic lunar rover set to land on the moon today

News
By
published

MAPP, built by the Colorado company Lunar Outpost, will touch down aboard Intuitive Machines' Athena lander at 12:32 p.m. ET today (March 6).

close-up artist&#039;s illustration of a small, white-wheeled rover on the moon
Lunar Outpost's MAPP rover is set to touch down aboard Intuitive Machines' Athena moon lander on March 6, 2025. (Image credit: Lunar Outpost)

A tiny commercial rover is set to land near the south pole of the moon today (March 6).

Colorado-based space firm Lunar Outpost's Mobile Autonomous Prospecting Platform, or MAPP, launched aboard Intuitive Machines' Athena moon lander on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Feb. 26. The spacecraft is now in lunar orbit preparing for its landing attempt.

Athena's mission, known as IM-2, is targeting a landing at around 12:32 p.m. EST (1732 GMT) today near Mons Mouton, in the lunar south pole region.

close-up artist's illustration of a small, white-wheeled rover on the moon

MAPP is Lunar Outpost's first moon rover. (Image credit: Lunar Outpost)

If all goes well with landing, MAPP — also known as Lunar Outpost's Lunar Voyage 1 — will be the first American robotic rover on the moon, as well as the first private rover on a planetary body. It will deploy from Athena using a mechanism mounted on the lander's side. It will then get to work on the lunar surface with a suite of instruments and technologies.

Related: The private Athena moon lander will touch down near the moon's south pole today: Watch it live

The four-wheeled rover measures 17.7 by 15 by 15.7 inches (45 by 38 by 40 centimeters) and is designed to provide critical data on the navigability of the lunar environment to guide the design of lunar vehicles for future moon excursions and NASA's Artemis astronaut campaigns.

MAPP is expected to facilitate the first commercial sale of space resources by collecting a small amount of lunar regolith, which will be imaged and sold to NASA for a symbolic sum of $1. This transaction, while symbolic, is intended to set a legal precedent for space resource utilization and open the door for a lunar economy.

The rover also carries Nokia antennas that will deploy in order to test the Finnish company's LTE/4G communications system for the moon, which is one of 10 payloads from global partners on the vehicle. Among these is AstroAnt, a prototype micro swarm robot designed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that will take contactless measurements of MAPP's temperature. AstroAnt is using advanced space-grade lubricants from Castrol. The Time-of-Flight Depth Camera for 3D mapping is one of two further MIT payloads aboard the rover. Other mission partners include the Juventus football club and Adidas.

"Lunar Voyage 1 is not just about exploration — it's about proving that private industry can operate, sustain, and create economic value on the moon," Justin Cyrus, Lunar Outpost CEO, said ahead of the landing attempt. "These historic accomplishments create real-world lunar infrastructure, resource utilization and planetary mobility — essential steps toward a lasting human presence beyond Earth."

RELATED STORIES:

SpaceX launches 2 private lunar landers to the moon (video, photos)

NASA gives Intuitive Machines $117 million for 2027 mission to moon's south pole

Private Athena moon lander beams home gorgeous views of Earth from space (photos)

Like Athena, MAPP is solar-powered and its mission lifetime is one lunar day, or around 14 Earth days. It is not expected to reactivate following the harsh low temperatures of lunar nighttime. MAPP's mission is just the first for Lunar Outpost, which is developing a series of rovers. The company is also competing for a NASA contract to build an unpressurized rover for a lunar test mission ahead of the Artemis 5 mission, currently scheduled for 2030.

MAPP is not the only mobile spacecraft aboard Athena. The rocket-powered, crater-diving Micro-Nova hopper, known as Grace, will be in action on the moon if Athena can stick the landing, as will Yaoki, a small rover built by the Japanese company Dymon.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones
Contributing Writer

Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.

More about spaceflight
looking down the body of a spacecraft on the right to see a cratered, shadowy surface of the moon.

The private Athena moon lander will touch down near the moon's south pole today: Watch it live
Varda Space Industries&#039; W-2 reentry capsule is seen shortly after its safe landing at Australia&#039;s Koonibba Test Range on Feb. 28, 2025.

Varda space capsule returns to Earth in 1st commercial landing in Australian Outback (photos)
An illustration of the Voyager 2 spacecraft exploring space beyond the solar system

NASA switches off Voyager instruments to extend life of the two interstellar spacecraft 'Every day could be our last.'
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration of the Voyager 2 spacecraft exploring space beyond the solar system
NASA switches off Voyager instruments to extend life of the two interstellar spacecraft 'Every day could be our last.'
a blood red moon during a total lunar eclipse on the left and a building illuminated on the right
Total lunar eclipse is just one week away: When and where to see the Blood Moon
looking down the body of a spacecraft on the right to see a cratered, shadowy surface of the moon.
The private Athena moon lander will touch down near the moon's south pole today: Watch it live
Varda Space Industries&#039; W-2 reentry capsule is seen shortly after its safe landing at Australia&#039;s Koonibba Test Range on Feb. 28, 2025.
Varda space capsule returns to Earth in 1st commercial landing in Australian Outback (photos)
President Donald J Trump addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listen in the Capitol building&#039;s House chamber on Tuesday, March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
The US will 'plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond,' Trump tells Congress
Intuitive Machines&#039; second moon lander, named Athena, snapped this selfie above the surface of the moon on March 4, 2025.
Private Athena moon lander beams home amazing video of south pole touchdown site
An illustration shows a planet being ripped apart by a &quot;dead star&quot; white dwarf
Mystery solved! Odd X-ray signal was 'death knell' of planet destroyed by zombie star (video)
an astronaut on a spaceship holding a slice of pizza
Sci-fi shooter 'Jump Ship' is nearly here, and it's a chaotic mix of 'Left 4 Dead', 'Sea of Thieves', 'FTL' and Hawaiian pizza (video)
An illustration shows Earth surrounded by asteroids, but which is the alien invader?
The solar system is teeming with 1 million 'alien invaders' from Alpha Centauri
A rock band on stage. One person is standing on top of a brown box and there are guitarists and a violinist nearby.
'We should be living on Mars by now!' Red Planet and Voyager 1's Pale Blue Dot steal the spotlight in NYC rock show