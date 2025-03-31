This sulfur-based space molecule could tell us about the emergence of life on Earth

News
By published

"We are really trying to understand how far we can go, chemically, toward larger biological molecules and what environments are needed to form them."

spacecraft photo of earth from a million miles away
The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite captured this view of Earth from one million miles away on July 6, 2015. (Image credit: NASA)

Researchers have created a "fingerprint" of a sulfur-based molecule found in space that may offer new clues about the formation of life on Earth, a new study reports.

Sulfur is an essential element for life as we know it, and a building block for proteins and amino acids. Scientists recently created a spectral "fingerprint" of a special type of molecule called singly deuterated methyl mercaptan (CH2DSH), which was discovered near a young star similar to our sun.

Using the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan, the researchers studied how CH2DSH reacts when exposed to ultrabright synchrotron light, which mirrors the process that powers stars, according to a statement from the CLS team.

"We are really trying to understand how far we can go, chemically, toward larger biological molecules and what environments are needed to form them," study lead author Hayley Bunn, of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany, said in the statement. "Ultimately, it would be nice to answer one day, 'How is this then inherited into planets and hopefully life?'"

Related: 'Microlightning' between water droplets could have sparked life on Earth. Here's how

Bunn and her team specifically looked at how CH2DSH shakes and rotates in response to ultrabright synchrotron light, which is a type of electromagnetic radiation emitted by charged particles, such as electrons, that are accelerated to near the speed of light and then deflected in a magnetic field.

This emulates the effect stars can have on molecules in space. Stars generate energy through nuclear fusion. Some of this energy is converted into light and emitted into space, where it can ionize nearby molecules.

Therefore, the CLS instruments can be used to better understand the dynamics of the interstellar medium and the chemical origin of sulfur-based molecules that might have led to the formation of life on Earth billions of years ago, study team members said.

Molecule's fingerprint may help explain formation of life on earth - YouTube Molecule's fingerprint may help explain formation of life on earth - YouTube
Watch On
RELATED STORIES:

Life as we know it may have its roots in an old, cold cosmic cloud

A baby star's planet-forming disk has 3 times more water than all of Earth's oceans

 — Was life on Earth sparked by cloud-to-ground lightning strikes?

Synchrotron light is vastly brighter than conventional sources, allowing the researchers to identify the molecule's vibrational signals, which are otherwise extremely hard to detect.

"There are very few — possibly four — synchrotrons in the world that do this high-resolution terahertz spectroscopy we need, and one is CLS," Bunn said in the statement. "It's the excitement of figuring out the puzzle."

The researchers are now using the CH2DSH fingerprint to search for more of the same molecules in distant space to better understand its underlying chemistry. Their findings have been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. You can find a preprint of the study at arXiv.org.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Samantha Mathewson
Samantha Mathewson
Contributing Writer

Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News. When not writing or reading about science, Samantha enjoys traveling to new places and taking photos! You can follow her on Twitter @Sam_Ashley13. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about science astronomy
Artist impression of ESA&#039;s Gaia satellite observing the Milky Way. The background image of the sky is compiled from data from more than 1.8 billion stars. It shows the total brightness and colour of stars observed by Gaia released as part of Gaia’s Early Data Release 3 (Gaia EDR3) in December 2020.

So long, Gaia: Europe officially retires prolific star-mapping space telescope
An incredible image of a mystery blue spiral that appeared in the skies over Europe on Monday (March 24). This image was captured by Daniel Puchalski from Poland.

Mysterious blue spiral spotted over European skies. What was it? (photos)
The Arctic is captured in this 2010 visualization using data from NASA’s Aqua satellite.

SpaceX's private Fram2 launch over Earth's poles will send astronauts where no one has gone before
See more latest
Most Popular
The Arctic is captured in this 2010 visualization using data from NASA’s Aqua satellite.
SpaceX's private Fram2 launch over Earth's poles will send astronauts where no one has gone before
The Fram2 mission&#039;s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on the launch pad at NASA&#039;s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Watch SpaceX launch historic Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth's poles tonight (video)
partial solar eclipse sequence on March 29 over stonehenge monument in the foreground.
Solar eclipse shines over Stonehenge in stunning photo from Astrophotographer Josh Dury
a bright, multi-pronged bolt of lightning extends down from a cloudy sky over silhouettes of trees and houses
Cosmic rays may be the elusive spark for lightning here on Earth
An illustration of a planet in space that sort of looks like a dull version of Earth.
This newly found super-Earth might have blown off its own atmosphere
SpaceX rolls out the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will fly the Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth&#039;s poles. Photo posted on X on March 29, 2025.
SpaceX rolls out rocket for historic Fram2 astronaut flight over Earth's poles (photos)
an orbital laboratory space station against a cosmic backdrop
ISS National Lab explores the future of space in new podcast 'Between a Rocket and a Hard Space'
On the left, a view of the arctic and on the right a view of the Antarctic. sea ice fluctuates on both sides
Earth's sea ice hits all-time low, NASA satellites reveal
a graphic with three v-shapes flying around earth above the words &quot;european launcher challenge&quot;
European Space Agency launches competition to find its next commercial rocket by 2028
a white-tipped black rocket stands against a backdrop of snowy hills and a cloudy bright sky.
1st-ever orbital rocket launch from European soil falls to Earth and explodes seconds into flight