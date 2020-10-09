'The Expanse' season five launches on Dec. 15 and its first trailer is amazing

The first trailer for season five of the hit science fiction TV series " The Expanse " has landed and it is glorious.

The trailer debuted Thursday (Oct. 8) in a virtual panel for New York Comic Con 2020 . Even better, we have a premiere date: "The Expanse" will return to the Amazon Prime video streaming service Dec. 15, with the first three episodes available at launch and the rest rolling out on a weekly basis.

Joining the NYCC panel's moderator Dominique Tipper, who plays Naomi Nagata on the show, was Steven Strait (Jim Holden), Wes Chatham (Amos Burton), Cara Gee (Camina Drummer), Naren Shankar, showrunner and executive producer, Shohreh Aghdashloo (Chrisjen Avasarala), Frankie Adams ('Bobbie' Draper), Daniel Abraham, co-author and executive producer and Ty Franck, co-author and executive producer.

While it might have been nice to have, say Kevin Smith or Adam Savage moderate the panel and thus give Tipper a chance to answer questions herself, it was still extremely entertaining.

And as Tipper said, if you haven't watched the fourth season, there will be a lot of spoilers in this panel. They did give some hints about what we can expect in Season 5, and as you'll see from the trailer, the crew of the Rocinante are facing a new threat in the Solar System, so all those alien planet shenanigans appear to be behind them.

As Abraham and Franck said during the panel, for each season in the writer's room, they had a single word or a phrase that remained on the whiteboard and served as a directional aid when they were plotting the events of a new season…and for Season 5, it was "you reap what you sow."

A big focus of the fifth season seems to be exploring all the little back story elements of each character and as we've seen, a big part of Naomi Nagata's character comes back into her life and the lives of everyone on Earth. In addition we get to see little bits and pieces of Amos Burton's life brought to the forefront as well, which we're really excited about.

The cast and executive producers gave us a worthwhile virtual panel at New York Comic Con 2020. (Image credit: Amazon Prime/NYCC)

While Netflix still ponders the weekly release format, it seems clear that Amazon has decided this is the way to go and we're surprised others are still so slow on the uptake. Disney Plus is releasing " The Mandalorian " this way and other hit shows on Amazon, like "The Boys" have also been shown in this manner. (The Season 2 finale is in fact dropping today.)

Seasons one to four of "The Expanse" are available to watch now on Amazon Prime.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter @LorumIpsum. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.