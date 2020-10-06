A space fan's guide to New York Comic Con 2020

Just like this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the East Coast equivalent of this annual event is happening a little differently in 2020. To keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, once again everything has gone virtual, so all the panels and events are on internet — and it's all free to watch.

It's being called "New York Comic Con Metaverse" this year, and to ensure you don't miss a thing, we've scanned the schedule, analyzed the sensor readings and pulled out the can't-miss panels that space and sci-fi fans should make a top priority. Events will be shown on the NYCC YouTube channel and on the Metaverse website.

Thursday, Oct. 8



Star Trek Universe panel

The cast of "Discovery" talk about what we can expect from Season 3 and the cast of "Lower Decks" talk about the Season 1, the finale of which aired Oct. 5.

Time: 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT)



"Doctor Who" spotlight with BBC America

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh. Together will look back at their epic past two series in the TARDIS and discuss their favorite moments to date.

Time: 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT)



Amazon Prime Video presents — "Utopia"

Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn and stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop and others for a Q&A about the series.

Time: 3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT)



"Blade Runner: The Next Generation" — 2019 Comic

Co-writer Mike Johnson and director of Alcon publishing Jeff Connor, along with editor David Leach discuss translating this acclaimed world to the comic platform.

Time: 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT)



Amazon Prime Video presents — "The Boys"

The cast answer questions from fans and talk about the second season of this smash-hit show.

Time: 4:15 p.m. EDT (2015 GMT)



Friday, Oct. 9



"Ready Player Two"

Author Ernest Cline kicks off his "Ready Player Two" virtual book tour appearing for a virtual conversation with Wil Wheaton.

Time: 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)



Syfy's "Resident Alien" — sneak peek and panel

Last year's "Resident Alien" NYCC panel was without a doubt a highlight — we also got to see the entire first episode in its pre post-production form. Sadly, we won't get to see that again this year, but there will be a preview of the first 10 minutes and a virtual Q&A with Alan Tudyk and the rest of the cast.

Time: 4:55 p.m. EDT (2055 GMT)



BOOM! Studios presents "BRZRKR"

Get your first look at the most anticipated new comic book series of 2021, as Keanu Reeves, co-writer Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney and Senior Editor Eric Harburn reveal secrets of the series in their first ever BRZRKR panel.

Time: 7:15 p.m. EDT (2315 GMT)



Saturday, Oct. 10



The Making of "Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious"

Hear from producer James Goss on how Time Lord Victorious came together and join Joe Sugg, Nicholas Briggs and Ayesha Antoine for a sneak peak of the upcoming animated series "Daleks."

Time: 10:55 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. EDT (1455 to 1540 GMT)





"Bill Nye's Great Big World of Science"

Join the "science guy" and his coauthor, science journalist Gregory Mone, in a spirited conversation on the principles of science and the problems that science still needs to solve for our planet. Their book, "Bill Nye's Great Big World of Science," will be released Oct. 27. You can pre-order it here.

Time: 6:35 p.m. EDT (2235 GMT)



Sunday, Oct. 11



Judge Dredd — Policing and satire in 2020

Is the 2000 A.D. character's satirical edge still relevant or is it too close to reality in this day and age? Critics and creators debate the pros and cons of the lawman from Mega-City One.

Time: 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT)



All the Starfleet Ladies — Then & Now

From Uhura to Janeway to Burnham, Star Trek has a rich history of portraying complex, powerful female-identifying characters. Join writers Una McCormack, Swapna Krishna, Cassandra Rose Clarke and L.J. Jackson as they examine the ladies of Star Trek from its inception to the present.

Time: 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT)



In addition to all the events listed above, both Hulu and Amazon Prime are showing quite a lot of exclusive content as part of New York Comic Con — including shows, gaming, comics and cosplay.

