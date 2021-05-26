Super Flower Blood Moon: Amazing photos of the total lunar eclipse of 2021

Beachgoers in Australia watch the full moon rise on May 26, 2021 in this view by photographer Cameron Spencer for Getty Images. Skywatchers in Australia and eastern Asia, across the Pacific, and into the western parts of the Americas were treated to a total lunar eclipse dubbed by some the Super Flower Blood Moon.
Super Flower Blood Moon of 2021 thrills stargazers around the world
The full moon was particularly stunning around the globe, as Earth's natural satellite was nearly as close to our planet as it ever gets during its orbit. That phenomenon, called perigee, made the moon appear just a smidge larger than usual.
Then, lucky viewers with the right geography caught the moon sliding partially into Earth's shadow, as if something had taken a bite out of the moon.
Finally, the moon slid into the deepest shadow cast by the Earth and picked up a reddish sheen, the glow of every sunrise and sunset occurring at the time.
The only other lunar eclipse of the year, which occurs on Nov. 19, is a partial eclipse and will miss the red stage that earns blood moons their nickname.
A view of the moon on May 26, 2021, as seen from Griffith Observatory near Los Angeles, before the lunar eclipse began in earnest.
The full moon rises over Sydney's iconic opera house on May 26, 2021, in an image taken by Saeed Khan.
The total lunar eclipse as seen over Hong Kong on May 26, 2021, photographed by Anthony Wallace.
A view of the moon, about half eclipsed, on May 26, 2021, as seen from Griffith Observatory near Los Angeles.
A tree's silhouette etched against the Milky Way and the full moon of May 26, 2021, seen from Rylstone, Australia, by Mark Evans.
The total lunar eclipse of May 26, 2021, as seen above Haikou, in China's Hainan Province.
Spectators watch the total lunar eclipse of May 26, 2021, from Bondi Beach in Australia, as photographed by Steven Saphore.
A view of the lunar eclipse of May 26, 2021, approaching totality as seen from Griffith Observatory near Los Angeles.
The total lunar eclipse of May 26, 2021, seen over Mexico City by Manuel Velasquez.
The Super Flower Blood Moon rose over Hong Kong on May 26, 2021, as seen by Peter Parks.
A surfer in Australia welcomes the May 26, 2021, full moon, as photographed by Steven Saphore.
The full moon on May 26, 2021, just as totality of the lunar eclipse was ending, as seen from Griffith Observatory near Los Angeles.
The full moon of May 26, 2021, as seen from Rylstone, Australia, by Mark Evans.
Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com captured these shots of the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021 from New York City.