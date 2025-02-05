See the moon and Jupiter grab 'the Bull' by the horns this week

Skywatchers on Thursday evening, Feb. 6, will notice an eye-catching pairing-off between two of the brightest objects in the nighttime sky. The moon, nearly two nights past first quarter and appearing as a waxing gibbous phase, 70% illuminated, will appear to stand almost directly above a very bright, non-twinkling, silvery "star."

But it won't be a star that will be keeping the moon company on this early winter's evening, but the largest planet in the solar system: Jupiter.

At mid-twilight, roughly 45 minutes after sundown, look high in the southeast, more than two thirds of the way up from the horizon to the point directly overhead (the zenith) and you'll see the moon. And hovering about 5.5 degrees above it will be brilliant Jupiter (your clenched fist held at arm's length measures 10 degrees; so, the moon and Jupiter will appear roughly half a fist apart).

After dazzling Venus has set at around 9 p.m., Jupiter becomes the brightest "star" in the late evening hours and into the middle of the night. It is three-fold brighter compared to the brightest star, Sirius, which in the early evening sparkles in the southeast some 50 degrees ("five fists") to Jupiter's lower left. Note how Jupiter shines with a steady silvery glow while Sirius scintillates bluish-white, as if struggling to try and match Jupiter's brilliance.

Jupiter is also accompanied by two naked-eye star clusters (the Pleiades and Hyades) and an entourage of other bright winter stars, the most notable of which is orange Aldebaran which marks the angry eye of the constellation of Taurus the Bull and lies in relatively close proximity below Jupiter.

Jupiter is currently setting at around 2:50 a.m., but by month's end it will be setting closer to 1:30 a.m. "Big Jupe" is moving relentlessly across the evening sky toward our line of sight to the sun, though in reality it's only plodding along in its larger orbit, revolving counterclockwise just as we are (as seen from a position north or "above" the solar system). Earth's faster motion around the sun is causing Jupiter to fall behind us.

By the end of February, Jupiter is 41.4 light-minutes away and appears nearly 12 percent smaller than it did when it loomed closer to us in early December. It is receding and fading but nonetheless remains brilliant. And whether seen with a telescope or binoculars, the giant planet remains large and bright enough to be endlessly fascinating.

Jupiter moons

Of course, when looking at Jupiter with a telescope or even a pair of binoculars, we also get a view of the famous Galilean satellites, so named because Galileo Galilei was the first to observe them through his crude telescope in 1610. On this particular night, all four moons will be in view. Flanking Jupiter on one side, going outward from Jupiter will be Io, Europa and Callisto and Ganymede, while all by its lonesome on the other side, will be Ganymede.

So, in essence, along with our own moon, on this night you'll also have Jupiter's moons to admire too; five moons for the price of one!

Joe Rao serves as an instructor and guest lecturer at New York's Hayden Planetarium. He writes about astronomy for Natural History magazine, the Farmers' Almanac and other publications.