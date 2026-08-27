An impressive partial lunar eclipse will turn the moon an eerie red for millions of people tonight

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Tonight (Aug. 27-28), the full Sturgeon Moon will slip into Earth's shadow, creating a stunning "almost blood moon" as up to 96.2% of the lunar surface disappears into the darkest part of our planet's shadow, the umbra.

At maximum eclipse, much of the moon may take on an eerie reddish hue as sunlight filtered through Earth's atmosphere is refracted into the shadow and onto the lunar surface. Only a thin sliver of moon will escape Earth's umbra, appearing as a bright arc against an otherwise dim, rusty-red lunar disk.

Lunar eclipses are entirely safe to watch with the naked eye. Unlike a solar eclipse, you don't need filters or certified glasses. Just find the moon at the right time, then simply sit back, relax and enjoy the show. If you can't watch the eclipse in person, you can watch all the action unfold here on Space.com with these free livestreams , weather permitting. You can also follow along with the latest updates with our lunar eclipse live blog .

Who can see it?

The partial lunar eclipse favors observers across North and South America. About 12% of the world's population — 987 million people — will be able to see all phases of the eclipse, according to Time and Date , weather permitting.

Skywatchers across parts of Europe and Africa will also see the lunar eclipse. However, for many observers, including those in the UK, the moon will set shortly after maximum eclipse, cutting off the later stages of the partial phase.

When to look

A map of the lunar eclipse on Aug. 27-28, 2026. Click the arrows in the bottom-left corner to expand to full screen. (Image credit: F. Espenak, NASA's GSFC)

The eclipse reaches its maximum at 12:12 a.m. EDT (0412 GMT) on Aug. 28, when 96.2% of the lunar surface will be covered by Earth's dark umbral shadow.

But if you have the time, it's worth settling in to watch as much of the eclipse as possible, particularly from the start of the partial phase at around 10:33 p.m. EDT on Aug. 27 (0233 GMT on Aug. 28).

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The penumbral phase begins earlier, at 9:23 p.m. EDT on Aug. 27 (0123 GMT on Aug. 28), but the initial dimming will be extremely subtle because Earth's outer penumbral shadow is so faint.

I'd recommend starting your observations when the partial phase starts. From then on, you'll see Earth's shadow take progressively larger "bites" out of the moon. It can almost feel like watching the moon's monthly phases sped up into just a few hours as its appearance changes before your eyes.

Editor's Note: If you capture a photo of the August lunar eclipse and want to share it with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, name and location to spacephotos@space.com.