StarCraft: Remastered is free on Prime Gaming for a limited time

Rediscover a classic as Starcraft remastered is now free to buy for Prime members on Prime Gaming, with the deal available until August 31.

The sci-fi strategy game is free to download for Mac and PC gamers on Prime Gaming, which is available to Amazon Prime members. There's plenty to like about this remaster too, as a lot has been kept the same from the original, but with enhanced visuals, boosted audio and stylized briefings.

Of course, it's not just access to plenty of great titles if you're into gaming that you get with a Prime membership (opens in new tab) but also access to Prime TV, same day and next day delivery on millions of items, access to Amazon music, discounts and more. So it's definitely worth getting and if you're into gaming, you can always check out our best VR headsets, best VR space games and best space horror games guides.

Set in the distant future of the 25th century, StarCraft is an essential sci-fi real time strategy game that revolves around three main species: the mechanized Terrans, the insectoid Zerg and the psi-powered Protoss. Players get to command each race to complete different missions through the game in order to complete it.

StarCraft is a hugely successful gaming franchise and once you complete the campaign, you can build your base, raise your army and go head-to-head against other players online. This is essentially the remaster you would want from a game, the gameplay and story is the same, but the graphics, audio and dialogue and matchmaking have been improved.

The game is free to download (opens in new tab) for Prime members on Prime Gaming and of course, that's not the only benefit of getting a Prime membership. Prime Video is one of the best streaming services around and we even have a guide for the best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Amazon Prime. Access to millions of songs on Amazon Music as well as same day and next day delivery on millions of items are also reasons enough to grab a Prime membership (opens in new tab) and download StarCraft: Remastered for free.

