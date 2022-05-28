Star Wars Celebration 2022: Jude Law aims for outer space in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

Jude Law, seen here in "Captain Marvel," will join the Star Wars universe in the new series "Skeleton Crew."

Secrecy in the "Star Wars universe" is a complicated matter, but hand it to the tight-lipped folks at Lucasfilm to have kept internet rumors to a minimum regarding a clandestine live-action project set in that ubiquitous galaxy far, far away.

Besides word of the upcoming "Ahsoka" spinoff starring Rosario Dawson being given an official early 2023 release on the streaming service Disney Plus (opens in new tab), Lucasfilm also lifted the shroud of mystery on this unnamed phantom show at Star Wars Celebration 2022 on Thursday by announcing its title as "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." This finally removes its nebulous secret code name of "Grammar Rodeo" for good!

During their Lucasfilm Studio Showcase, which was also jam-packed with news of director James Mangold's "Indiana Jones 5," a cool "Andor" teaser, and a new "Willow" series, the presentation revealed the new Star Wars TV series "Skeleton Crew" for 2023 starring Jude Law.

This young-adult series in the vein of classic Amblin flicks is currently in development from "Spider-Man Trilogy" director Jon Watts and screenwriter Christopher Ford, who penned the recent blockbuster "Spider-Man: Homecoming." If you're wondering where this fits in with the Star Wars universe, here's our look at the best Star Wars TV series ranked so far.

The title art for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" starring Jude Law. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Tidbits about this unofficial project referred to Watt's fake working title of "Grammar Rodeo" as being a 1996 episode of "The Simpsons" where Bart and his buddies ripped-off a rental car and went for a spring break joyride instead of a school function. Not much in the way of extra plot details have emerged other than it's supposed to have a Spielbergian tone with a nostalgic '80s vibe.

Lucasfilm's panel dropped a bit more info, other than the new title, by adding that the story will unfold in the New Republic era, like "Ahsoka" and "The Mandalorian," and centers around several children lost and adrift in the "Star Wars" galaxy trying to make their way back home.

"It stars four kids, but it is not a kid's show," Watts explained at the California event.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is on track to begin shooting this summer with "The Mandalorian's" dynamic duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni acting as executive producers.

