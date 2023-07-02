Hello there! 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' TV series scores Marvel Comics adaptation

Let's please be honest, Disney+'s live-action "Obi-Wan Kenobi" miniseries last year was not exactly a high point in small screen "Star Wars" offerings from Lucasfilm.

Common fan complaints targeted its choppy bait-and-switch storyline, Ewan McGregor's character turned into a fumbling, tired senior, silly chase scenes with a toddling Little Leia, cheap-looking sets and dull locations, and a non-canon lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader that was, well … a bit of a snooze-fest.

Lucasfilm has wisely chosen to not greenlight a second season for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" after the tepid response. However, the beleaguered show has been given new life at Disney-owned Marvel Comics, which will release a six-issue limited series adaptation of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 1 this fall that could reinvigorate that particular project.

Cover image of "Obi-Wan Kenobi #1." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Penned by Eisner Award-nominated comic book writer Jody Houser ("Doctor Who," "Star Wars: Thrawn," "Star Wars: TIE Fighter") with interior artwork from "Star Wars" veteran Salvador Larroca, each "Obi-Wan Kenobi" issue will encapsulated a single episode from the 2022 Disney+ series.

The plot of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" rolls out approximately ten years after the Order 66 purge inflicted in 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" and revolves around the legendary Jedi's time spent in exile on Tatooine watching over Luke Skywalker and hiding from wicked Sith Inquisitors led by the Seventh Sister named Reva. It also involves Kenobi embarking on a daring rescue of a young Princess Leia and face-offs with his old padawan, Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker.

"Adaptations are how I got my start in "Star Wars" comics, and I'm always excited to try my hand at another," Houser told StarWars.com. "'Obi-Wan Kenobi' introduced some fantastic new characters, as well as giving us new insight into old favorites, and I hope fans enjoy seeing a familiar story play out in a whole new medium."

This new Marvel comic book adaptation of the disappointing series could deliver a far more satisfying "Star Wars" experience on the page instead of via a streaming network, as Houser can aid in smoothing out some of the problematic story speedbumps from the show, while the art team can liven things up with more detailed backgrounds and attractive colors than the TV series' drab palette.

"I'm very pleased to be back in the "Star Wars" galaxy," series illustrator Salvador Larroca adds. "After Darth Vader and the main "Star Wars" titles, now it's time for me to take on Obi-Wan! I hope all of you enjoy the series as much as I do!"

Marvel Comics' "Obi-Wan Kenobi #1" debuts in September with a main cover courtesy of Phil Noto and special variant covers by Taurin Clarke and Lee Garbett.