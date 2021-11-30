'Baby Yoda' Monopoly and Trouble board games are up to 50% off for Cyber Monday week

The holiday season is an ideal time to break out the classic board games while friends and loved ones gather. So how about two old-fashioned tabletop diversions that you can keep company occupied with until at least New Year's Day?

For Cyber Monday and continuing into the week, the iconic family board games of Monopoly and Trouble come with a geeky Star Wars twist at Walmart, where Monopoly: Star Wars The Child is half-priced at $10.00, and Trouble: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition was $14.99 and is now just $11.24.

First up, this special Monopoly game is inspired by The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. You'll play as different versions of Baby Grogu, aka The Child, represented by humorous tokens posed like frog-eating, demonstrating the Force, sipping a cup of broth, and sitting peacefully in its Hoverpram.

Participants will race around the board purchasing and trading objects collected from The Child's adventures, as well as buying and selling hideouts and common houses. Its custom gameboard showcases themes, locations, and objects that all fans of The Mandalorian will be familiar with, like the Tracking FOB, the Razor Crest cockpit and the Razor Crest storage bay.

Next up, Trouble scores a Star Wars-themed edition also adapted from the Disney Plus sensation. As one of four players, you’ll be zipping around the galaxy visiting exotic planets while trying to rescue The Child. Tokens consist of The Mandalorian-style character pawns depicting The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, the droid IG-11, and the diminutive vapor farmer Kuiil.

The object of the game is to rule the Pop-O-Matic die roller and be the first player to position all fours pawns into the victorious Home space to rescue The Child. Suitable for ages 5 and up, but as with the Monopoly game above, there are some tiny pieces that could accidentally be swallowed by curious kids.

