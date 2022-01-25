Titan Books salutes 'Star Wars' heroes in new 45th anniversary collector edition

This year marks the 45th anniversary of George Lucas' seminal space opera renowned the world over, "Star Wars: A New Hope."

As fans continue to absorb and digest the latest trilogy of "Star Wars" films produced under the Disney/Lucasfilm banner and await the next Hollywood sojourn into the galaxy far, far, away with episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney Plus, London-based Titan Books is offering up a deluxe new softcover compendium celebrating the myriad heroic individuals in the "Star Wars" universe.

"Star Wars Insider: The Galaxy's Greatest Heroes" arrives next month at comic shops, bookstores and online outlets, with 176 pages of galant characters who proved themselves by battling the indomitable forces of oppression, interstellar injustice and insensate evil.

Related: Star Wars movies in chronological order

Pre-order "Star Wars: The Galaxy's Greatest Heroes" paperback edition: $24.99 at Amazon The book will be released on Feb. 15, 2022.

Titan's big birthday tribute is loaded like a rumbling Jawa Sandcrawler with a rich collection of interviews starring notable actors and performers who brought the franchise to life.

The list includes such "Star Wars" luminaries as Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Alec Guinness (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Kenny Baker (R2-D2), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Natalie Portman (Padme Amidala), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Warwick Davis (Wicket) and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Books) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Books) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Books) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Books)

Instrumental creators and directors who have all added their personal stamp on the colorful "Star Wars" legacy also make their appearance in "The Galaxy's Greatest Heroes" as well. Included amid the revealing chapters is a treasure of rare behind-the-scenes photos, promotional stills, and concept art depicting original character designs and costume development.

Titan Books' "Star Wars Insider: The Galaxy's Greatest Heroes" lands on Feb. 15.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.