'Star Wars' is back in Fortnite with Luke, Leia, Han Solo and lightsabers!

In Fortnite, somebody has got to save our skins.

Those would be Star Wars skins, actually, as the incredible hyperspace franchise has returned (like the Jedi) into the multiplayer battle royale during Skywalker Week, which lasts until Nov. 8.

In between wielding lightsabers with the Force in-game, make sure to pick up the three new skins, and all their accessories, that are on offer this week: Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo. (A full listing is at the bottom of this article.)

There's plenty of Star Wars content on the island, too. "During Skywalker Week, take up Luke Skywalker’s lightsabers from 'A New Hope' and 'Return of the Jedi,' drop his X-34 Landspeeder on opponents, and once again shoot with the Stormtroopers' signature weapon," Epic Games officials said (opens in new tab) in a blog post on Tuesday (Nov. 1). Collect XP through numerous Star Wars quests, too.

Fortnite (opens in new tab) and Star Wars go together like the balance of light and dark you see in the Force. Battle Passes for the game cost 100 V-bucks ($7.99 USD). If you're looking for some real-life Fortnite gear for your gamer, check out our Fortnite Nerf gun deals guide to loot up for your next Loop.

These were Fortnite "Star Wars" skins that were available for the 2022 "Star Wars Day" event. We can only hope they will return to the store again soon. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Star Wars is no stranger to Fortnite, although some skins were part of Battle Passes that we will never see again. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda co-starred in a 2020-21 season, while Darth Vader was the top skin (opens in new tab) earlier in 2022. Often Fortnite puts out content around "Star Wars" Day that may come back to the store, such as incredible skins featuring Rey, Finn and a Stormtrooper who last came into availability in May.

This time around, lightsabers and blaster rifles will be scattered around the island in chests, including Luke's blue lightsaber from "A New Hope," Luke's green lightsaber from "Return of the Jedi," and Darth Vader's fire-blocking red lightsaber. Also keep an eye on Junk Rifts, which may drop Luke Skywalker’s X-34 landspeeder. Check out all the bonus content, too, which is detailed in the Epic Games blog post (opens in new tab).

All space fans will find content to enjoy in Fortnite, as past seasons explored the universe through a "J.B. Chimpanski" space explorer, a spacefaring Ariana Grande, ancient astronauts and even a map-eating black hole.

collage of the mandalorian holding a gun at center, baby yoda at top right, and other fortnite accessories surrounding (Image credit: Epic Games)

Here's the full listing of accessories with each skin, according to Epic Games:

Luke Skywalker

It is your destiny to play Luke Skywalker and other Star Wars characters in Fortnite right now. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Luke Skywalker Outfit: Force-sensitive farmer and galactic hero.

Force-sensitive farmer and galactic hero. Training Remote Back Bling: You better get on with your exercises. (Included with the Luke Skywalker Outfit.)

You better get on with your exercises. (Included with the Luke Skywalker Outfit.) Slugthrower Rifle Pickaxe: Trusty rifle to have at your side while navigating the Jundland Wastes.

Trusty rifle to have at your side while navigating the Jundland Wastes. X-34 Landspeeder Glider: Ever since the XP-38 came out, they just aren't in demand.

Leia Organa

Leia Skywalker and R2-D2 are some of the other playable characters on offer in Fortnite. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Leia Organa Outfit : Princess. Senator. Rebel. Icon.

: Princess. Senator. Rebel. Icon. R2-D2 Back Bling : Plucky astromech droid. (Included with the Leia Organa Outfit.)

: Plucky astromech droid. (Included with the Leia Organa Outfit.) Electrostaff Pickaxe: One of many weapons in a bounty hunter's arsenal.

Han Solo

Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon are available now in Fortnite. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Han Solo Outfit : Smuggler. Scoundrel. Scruffy-looking nerf herder.

: Smuggler. Scoundrel. Scruffy-looking nerf herder. Millennium Falcon Back Bling : She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts, kid. (Included with the Han Solo Outfit.)

: She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts, kid. (Included with the Han Solo Outfit.) Vibro-staff Pickaxe: Boba Fett? Where?

