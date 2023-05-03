These shows are launching on Disney Plus for Star Wars Day 2023

If you only knew the power of the Dark Side. Well, you will this May 4 as Disney Plus is launching two new shows for Star Wars Day.

Disney Plus (opens in new tab) is the home of all things Star Wars and there's never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan with new shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Star Wars: Andor" being released, among others. However, this May 4 two new shows are being added to the streaming platform. "Star Wars: Visions" volume two and "Young Jedi adventures" will be available to watch from Star Wars Day itself.

While you can watch all the Star Wars movies in order, the two new shows are a good way to celebrate May 4 with fresh content. Star Wars visions offers new animated shorts in different animation styles, while "Young Jedi Adventures" is a fun, light-hearted animated show aimed for the younglings.

All the Star Wars content you can want to watch is on Disney Plus

"Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2 will give us numerous animated shorts from nine different acclaimed animation studios from around the world. It's a follow-up to the first volume, which was Emmy-Award-nominated, that gave us a totally fresh and impressive take on the Star Wars universe. Volume 2 offers an even more diverse way of telling engaging stories with impressive art work at a reduced runtime.

The second new show is "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" which is aimed at preschool and early-grade kids, or younglings to you and I. It's a vivid, bright and colorful first entry into the wonders of the Star Wars universe for those who might still be a little young for the movies and TV shows. Set about 200 years before the Skywalker saga, younglings are learning the ways of the force led by Master Yoda as episodes feature basic story lines with themes of teamwork, friendship, bravery and more.

The Star Wars universe is no stranger to animation with shows like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" and more. However, for one reason or another, there isn't much aimed at young children which makes "Young Jedi Adventures" a worthwhile new entry.

"Star Wars: Visions" is also worth checking out as each short is different. It offers a completely new look on things with amazing art work and diverse animations and because they're shorts, you don't need to set aside a lot of time to watch the series.

