'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 blasts back onto Disney+ this year for Star Wars Day

Heading for the Disney+ stable of "Star Wars" shows for 2023 is a return mission for "Star Wars: Visions," the honored anthology of animated shorts set in our most favorite of science fiction galaxies.

This past week, Disney+ and Lucasfilm announced news that the sophomore season of the animated anthology series is primed to launch on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2023.

Taking up the mantle of what "Star Wars: Visions" Season 1 accomplished with its Japanese-created blend of Emmy Award-nominated "Star Wars"-themed toons in 2021, Volume 2 is set to showcase a treasure of all-original animated shorts delivered from nine diverse studios working around the world.

Each of these snack-sized international gems will be presented in a multitude of engaging styles representing a particular imaginative form emerging from the originating studio's unique culture and director's own interpretation of the vast "Star Wars" universe.

"The reaction to the first volume of "Star Wars: Visions" blew us away," said James Waugh (opens in new tab), "Star Wars: Visions" executive producer and senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy, at Lucasfilm. "We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people.

"We always saw 'Star Wars: Visions' as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we're constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward. With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan's anime industry were on full display."

Promotional poster for "Star Wars: Visions" Volume 1. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2 films were conjured up by these talented international animation studios: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D'Art Shtajio’s short was created in partnership with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

"With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world," Waugh continues in the official press release. "We're so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we've assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly "Star Wars" — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a "Star Wars" story can be."

An image listing the various animation studios that contributed to "Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Per Disney+, here are the nine Volume 2 shorts with their accompanying creators:

Title: "Sith"

Studio: El Guiri

Writer-director: Rodrigo Blaas

Title: "Screecher's Reach"

Studio: Cartoon Saloon

Director: Paul Young

Title: "In the Stars"

Studio: Punkrobot

Writer-director: Gabriel Osorio

Title: "I Am Your Mother"

Studio: Aardman

Director: Magdalena Osinska

Title: "Journey to the Dark Head"

Studio: Studio Mir

Director: Hyeong Geun Park

Title: "The Spy Dancer"

Studio: Studio La Cachette

Writer-director: Julien Chheng

Title: "The Bandits of Golak"

Studio: 88 Pictures

Director: Ishan Shukla

Title: "The Pit"

Studios: D'art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Writer-director-executive producer: LeAndre Thomas

Co-director: Justin Ridge

Title: "Aau's Song"

Studio: Triggerfish

Writer-directors: Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke

"Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2 lands exclusively on Disney+ on May 4, 2023.