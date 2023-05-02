You can play like a 'Star Wars' Jedi on Fortnite with Anakin Skywalker

Finding the Force (and Anakin Skywalker) is your destiny in Fortnite.

Fortnite, the battle royale game, will celebrate "Star Wars" Day on Thursday (May 4) with a huge range of Force-worthy activities. You can start today (May 2) by buying Anakin Skywalker or Padmé Amidala in the game's store. Make sure you wrap up all content below by the event's end on May 23.

A season pass with Fortnite, which typically lasts a few months, is 950 V-Bucks. That's roughly $7.99 USD depending on how you buy the pass, and in what country you are making the purchase.

Whether you support the dark or light side of the Force, we've rounded up some other "Star Wars" deals for this week. The best Lego "Star Wars" sets include timeless content for all ages. Also check out the best "Star Wars" gifts and deals for the padawan in your life.

Related: 'Star Wars:' Summary of the franchise and its effect on space technology

Anakin and Padmé, the stars of the prequel trilogy, each cost 1,500 V-bucks on their own. You can also bundle them with numerous items for 2,100 V-bucks apiece. You can check out the Fortnite store to buy other things like a Royal Naboo Staff, Anakin's Jedi Interceptor or a package of 501st and 212th Battalion clone troopers.

If you're on Discord, you can even unlock the Coruscant's Pride Wrap for free by doing certain activities on the Fortnite channel, which you can read about in the official Epic Games description (opens in new tab) of this year's "Star Wars" event.

Ready to watch Star Wars movies and TV? Sign up for Disney Plus for $7.99/month (opens in new tab)

Once you have your character and battle gear sorted, Fortnite invites you to play "Find the Force quests" to unlock free cosmetics and even a clone trooper outfit. You'll have some help from one of several trainers: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Maul and a non-playable Anakin Skywalker are all ready (in hologram form) to train you in abilities like pushing, pulling or lifting players or objects, the Fortnite blog says.

"These Force abilities can be used while wielding your lightsaber, which'll remain in your inventory until you drop it, get eliminated, or the match ends," the blog post adds. If you prefer more long-range combat, however, you can seek out DC-15 assault rifle blasters in special Republic chests.

Padmé Amidala is available for temporary purchase in the Fortnite gift shop through May 23, 2023 to celebrate "Star Wars" Day. (Image credit: Epic Games)

(opens in new tab)

"Find the Force" is broken into a trilogy, just like the "Star Wars" Skywalker Saga movie sets, with 12 quests per set. Finishing one set will get you a Sith ancient artifact known as a holocron. Earning all three holocrons by May 23 at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) unlocks a Sith infiltrator glider.

The first set of quests, called "The Force Within," is available now. "Begun the Clone Wars Have" unlocks on May 7 and "Fall of the Republic" on May 12, both at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on their respective days.

Whatever path you choose, dark or light side, you'll level up your Galactic Reputation by completing quests. You can boost your reputation through a set of quests known as "The First Galactic Empire," which starts on May 17 at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), the blog states.

If you still have some credits to spare, you can also purchase a "Premium Award Track" to get even more rewards with your experience. The premium track unlocks a Coruscant guard outfit immediately upon purchase, and a Darth Maul outfit once you are less of a padawan in your "Star Wars" quests.

"Star Wars" characters tend to make appearances in Fortnite most years on "Star Wars" Day, with past entrants including the Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shan and Krrsantan.

Star Wars skins can go years between re-releases, so if you like what you see now in the store be sure to snag it. Also remember that Fortnite never reopens old battle pass content, which means fan favorites Mando and Baby Yoda from 2020-21 will not be available again.

Elizabeth Howell is the co-author of "Why Am I Taller (opens in new tab)?" (ECW Press, 2022; with Canadian astronaut Dave Williams), a book about space medicine. Follow her on Twitter @howellspace (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).