'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Trivia Night warps into action from CBS and Paramount Plus on March 24

Fire up your phasers, my friends. Trek-loving sci-fi fans with an exceptional aptitude for facts and figures relating to perhaps the greatest space-based entertainment franchise in the whole galaxy (sorry "Star Wars") should mark March 24 on their digital calendars ASAP.

That night, CBS and Paramount Home Entertainment will host a gala Star Trek Trivia Night for all "Star Trek" faithful to salute the new release of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season One (opens in new tab)" on Blu-ray, DVD, Blu-ray Steelbook and 4K UHD Steelbook.

Image 1 of 2 Star Trek Strange New Worlds Blu-Ray. (Image credit: Paramount) Star Trek Strange New Worlds Blu-Ray Steelbook (Image credit: Paramount)

This one-night-only event open to all Trekkies age 21 and over will be hosted by science advisor Dr. Erin Macdonald. The special venue will be located right here on planet Earth at the notorious Scum and Villainy Cantina at 6377 Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California on Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. PST, with the brain-busting trivia portion of the evening happening at 7 p.m. PST.

If you can’t make it in person to the Star Trek Trivia Night, U.S. and Canadian fans of all ages are invited to join the fun online. For details, follow @CBSHE on Twitter for current updates on how to participate virtually and the unique QR code needed to follow along on March 24.

Fire up your phasers, Trek fans. Star Trek Trivia Night is coming on March 24. (Image credit: Paramount+)

But the evening won’t just be sly quizmaster and "Star Trek" series advisor Dr. Erin Macdonald trying to stump the geeky cerebral crowd. Also planned for this timely trivia-palooza is a lineup of surprise special guests, one-of-a-kind giveaways, exclusive prizes, a limited-time menu with "Star Trek"-themed food and beverages to consume, and an illuminating final Q&A session with the esteemed host.

Attendees will also receive a must-see sneak peek at rare behind-the-scenes and outtake footage from the celebrated debut season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." For more info concerning the out-of-this-world "Star Trek" event, follow @CBSHE and @SVCantina on Twitter.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds beams onto Blu-ray and DVD this month. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season One (opens in new tab)" lands on Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited-Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook on March 21 , then on 4K UHD Steelbook on May 16 via CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. And if you'd rather stream your Trek, then you can find it all on Paramount+.

