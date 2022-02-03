The 1st poster for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' evokes the (final) frontier for new to Paramount Plus spinoff

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," a new Star Trek spinoff, will launch on May 5, 2022 on the streaming service Paramount Plus.

Trekkies of all persuasions will rejoice with word of the newly announced premiere date for the new "Star Trek: Discovery" spinoff series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" coming to the streaming service Paramount Plus.

During this week's TCA Press Tour, the streaming platform presented an atmospheric new key art poster and a May 5 debut for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," an eagerly-awaited sci-fi series that will chronicle the deep space adventures of Captain Christopher Pike in the center seat of the USS Enterprise.

Pike commanded the iconic starship in the timeline leading up to James T. Kirk’s command in "Star Trek: The Original Series." You can check out our Star Trek streaming guide to see where to watch Star Trek: Discovery online to catch up on the characters you'll meet in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

This gorgeous promotional poster offers a soothing tableau of the massive USS Enterprise starship hovering over a stark desert landscape, bathed in the orange glow of an alien planet’s sunset. The serene scene is a callback to Pike's younger years in the saddle while growing up in California's Mohave Desert.

The first poster for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" coming to Paramount Plus on May 5, 2022. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The new poster's western-style composition is particularly fitting since, prior to his "Star Trek" gig, Anson Mount was often astride a horse portraying Cullen Bohannon, an ex-Confederate Army solider helping to build the transcontinental railroad in AMC's "Hell on Wheels."

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" features three of the most compelling characters from "Star Trek: Discovery Season 2" in the form of Anson Mount’' Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn’s Number One, and Ethan Peck’s Science Officer Spock as they traverse the galaxy in search of exotic new destinations.

Our fan-favorite “Star Trek: Discovery” trio was last seen during the Season 2 finale back in April of 2019, when Mount's Captain Pike was left behind on the Enterprise along with co-stars Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn, leaving the fate of the intrepid characters hanging in the balance.

Akiva Goldsman penned "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'" premiere chapter which was adapted from a story courtesy of Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers will act as co-showrunners, with Goldsman also in the director's chair for the first episode. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" debuts exclusively on Paramount Plus starting on May 5.

