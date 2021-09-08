You can now get the first four 'Star Trek' films in 4K ultra HD and save 15% at Walmart

Just in time for Star Trek Day, Paramount Home Entertainment has launched a special 4K ultra HD/Blu-ray bundle of the franchise's first four movies to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the first-ever Trek episode on TV on Sept. 8, 1966.

The bundle , called " Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection , launched on Tuesday (Sept. 7) and contains ultra HD 4K and Blu-ray discs of "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (both theatrical and director's cut), "Star Trek III: The Search For Spock" and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." Normally available for $90.99, you can get the new bundle for $77.48 — that's 15% off — at Walmart , but we're not sure how long this deal will last.

If the movies weren't enough for you — the new box set includes hours of previously released footage and, of course, comes with much improved picture quality. There's even a sneak preview with comments from William Shatner, who plays Captain Kirk from The Original Series, which you can watch above.

"This effect that Star Trek has had is beyond my ability to imagine. I mean there's nothing like it in show business, I don’t understand this phenomenon!" Shatner says in the video.

The actor also spoke about his relationship with Leonard Nimoy, who portrayed the iconic half-human/half-Vulcan Spock and sadly died in 2015 at age 83. "Leonard was my dearest friend, I loved Leonard Nimoy! We had success, envy, anger, love, passion, I loved Leonard as my dearest brother. When he died, a part of me died."

Shatner also gave insight into his character in the franchise.

"Captain Kirk is as complex as I am!" he says in the clip. "The great science fiction story is human and human beings offer this large ark of behavior, and I’d like to think that's me and that's Captain Kirk."

