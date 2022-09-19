SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy rocket just fired up 7 engines for the 1st time (video)

By Brett Tingley
published

The company is testing some of Booster 7's engines ahead of its planned first orbital flight of Starship.

A static fire test of SpaceX Booster 7 showing the giant rocket belching flame
SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy Booster 7 fired up seven Raptor engines at the same time at the company's Boca Chica, Texas Starbase on Sept. 19, 2022. (Image credit: Elon Musk/SpaceX)

SpaceX fired seven engines on its Starship Super Heavy prototype "Booster 7" on Monday (Sept. 19), marking the highest number of the company's new Raptor engines ever tested at the same time.

The company is testing some of Booster 7's engines ahead of its planned first orbital flight of Starship, a 165-foot tall (50 meters) reusable spacecraft that will be lifted to orbit by 33 next-generation Raptor engines inside a Super Heavy booster, which stands 230 feet (70 m) tall. Starship will feature six of the engines.

To prepare for Starship's maiden orbital flight, SpaceX has been conducting "static fire" tests in which one or more engines are ignited while the vehicle remains stationary on the ground. 

Video: SpaceX ignites multiple engines on Starship Super Heavy for 1st time

Following today's static fire test, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the chamber pressures on all seven of the engines "looked good (opens in new tab)." 

See more

In a subsequent tweet, Musk stated (opens in new tab) that "Booster 7 now returns to high bay for robustness upgrades & booster 8 moves to pad for testing," adding that the company's next big Starship system test will be a "full stack wet dress rehearsal, then 33 engine firing in a few weeks." The "full stack" consists of Starship atop a Super Heavy booster rocket, which together make up the world's tallest rocket at a whopping 395 feet tall (120 m).

See more
RELATED STORIES:

SpaceX's Starship will reach orbit this year on road to Mars, Elon Musk says

Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch a Starship to the moon 'probably sooner' than 2024: report

SpaceX launches Starship SN15 rocket and sticks the landing in high-altitude test flight

This most recent SpaceX static fire has doubled the number of engines seen in its last Super Heavy test conducted on Aug. 31, during which the company performed a static fire with three Raptor engines. That marked the first multi-engine static fire the company has conducted on the Super Heavy booster, although SpaceX previously tested two of Starship's six Raptors simultaneously in an Aug. 9 static fire

SpaceX has not released a projected date for the test of its full Starship stack, but has signaled that it aims to launch the vehicle for an orbital test in the coming months. 

Follow Brett on Twitter at @bretttingley (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab).  

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Brett Tingley
Brett Tingley
Editor, Space.com

Brett is a science and technology journalist who is curious about emerging concepts in spaceflight and aerospace, alternative launch concepts, anti-satellite technologies, and uncrewed systems. Brett's work has appeared on The War Zone at TheDrive.com, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery, and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett is a working musician, a hobbyist electronics engineer and cosplayer, an avid LEGO fan, and enjoys hiking and camping throughout the Appalachian Mountains with his wife and two children. 