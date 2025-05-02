SpaceX fires up Starship spacecraft ahead of 9th test flight (photo)

published

The company has already test-fired Flight 9's Super Heavy booster.

overhead drone photo of a tall silver spacecraft on a test stand at night, with clouds of white vapor billowing around its base
SpaceX test-fires a Starship upper stage ahead of Starship's upcoming ninth test flight. SpaceX shared this photo via X on May 1, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX continues to gear up for the ninth test flight of its Starship megarocket.

The company performed a "static fire" test with the Flight 9 upper stage this week at its Starbase site in South Texas.

SpaceX ignited one of the 171-foot-tall (52 meters) vehicle's six Raptor engines during the trial, "demonstrating an in-space burn," the company wrote via X on Thursday (May 1), in a post that shared a photo and a short video of the burn.

SpaceX also performed a six-engine static fire with the Flight 9 upper stage on Thursday, according to NASASpaceflight.com. The company has not posted anything about that test yet, however.

The 403.5-foot-tall (123 m) Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built. Its two stages — a giant booster called Super Heavy and an upper stage known as Starship, or Ship for short — are designed to be fully and rapidly reusable. Both are powered by SpaceX's new Raptor engine; six for Ship and a whopping 33 for Super Heavy.

Starship has flown eight test flights to date, two of which occurred this year. Both Flight 7 and Flight 8 — which launched on Jan. 16 and March 6, respectively — were partially successful. In each case, Super Heavy did its job and returned to Starbase, where it was caught by the launch tower's "chopstick" arms.

But Ship exploded less than 10 minutes after liftoff on both flights, raining debris on areas beneath the flight path, such as the Turks and Caicos islands and The Bahamas.

Related stories:

SpaceX loses Starship rocket stage again, but catches giant Super Heavy booster during Flight 8 launch (video)

Starship and Super Heavy explained

Will 2025 be the year of Starship? SpaceX's megarocket is growing up.

Flight 9 will reuse Flight 7's Super Heavy, SpaceX has said. Last month, the company performed a static fire with that booster to prep for the upcoming launch, which will reuse 29 of the 33 Raptors that flew on Flight 7.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

