SpaceX fires up used Super Heavy booster ahead of 9th Starship test flight (photos, videos)

SpaceX is gearing up for the ninth test flight of its Starship megarocket, which will be the first mission to reuse the vehicle's Super Heavy first stage.
The company performed a static-fire test today (April 3) at its Starbase site in South Texas, briefly igniting a Super Heavy's 33 Raptor engines while the giant booster remained anchored to the launch mount.
And it wasn't the first rodeo for this particular rocket.
Static fire of the Super Heavy preparing to launch Starship's ninth flight test. This booster previously launched and returned on Flight 7 and 29 of its 33 Raptor engines are flight proven pic.twitter.com/XBOvoZezvJApril 3, 2025
"Static fire of the Super Heavy preparing to launch Starship's ninth flight test. This booster previously launched and returned on Flight 7, and 29 of its 33 Raptor engines are flight proven," SpaceX wrote in an X post today that shared video of the test.
Related: Watch SpaceX Starship explode over Atlantic Ocean on Flight Test 7 (videos)
Flight 7, which launched on Jan. 16, was partially successful. Super Heavy came back to Starbase, where it was caught by the launch tower's "chopstick" arms. But Starship's 171-foot-tall (52-meter) upper stage exploded less than 10 minutes after liftoff, raining debris down on the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The same thing happened on Flight 8, which lifted off on March 6 — another chopsticks catch of Super Heavy, another detonation above the Atlantic Ocean for the upper stage.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
On both missions, the upper stage — which SpaceX calls Starship, or simply Ship — was supposed to make a soft splashdown off the coast of Western Australia about 65 minutes after liftoff.
Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built. Both of its stages are designed to be fully reusable, a breakthrough that SpaceX thinks will make Mars settlement and other feats economically feasible.
None of Starship's eight test missions to date have reused a Super Heavy or a Ship upper stage, so Flight 9 will be groundbreaking. SpaceX has not yet announced a target launch date for the mission.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Atlas V rocket will launch Amazon's 1st big batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites on April 9
US Space Force picks Rocket Lab and Stoke Space to compete for national security launches