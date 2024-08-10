SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida (video, photos)
Liftoff occurred today (Aug. 10) at 8:50 a.m. EDT.
SpaceX sent another group of Starlink satellites to space today (Aug. 10) as the company continues to assemble its giant internet constellation.
A Falcon 9 rocket launched 21 Starlink spacecraft to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida today at 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), after a one-day weather delay.
As is typical for these missions, the first stage of Falcon 9 made a soft landing back on Earth roughly eight minutes after launch, touching down on the SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
This was the 21st time this first stage made the journey to space and back, according to SpaceX. That's just one mission shy of the SpaceX rocket reuse record.
The upper stage of the Falcon 9 deployed the Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit about 64 minutes after liftoff as planned, according to SpaceX.
Today's launch was the fourth for SpaceX in August already, after other Starlink launches on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 and the launch of the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Aug. 4.
The Falcon 9 was grounded for two weeks last month after a rare failure on July 11, prompting investigations by SpaceX, the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA. SpaceX identified the issue as a liquid oxygen leak in the upper stage of the rocket, traced to a crack in a line linked to a pressure sensor.
SpaceX resumed uncrewed flights in late July. The company's next crewed mission is expected to be Polaris Dawn, a venture funded by billionaire Jared Isaacman, no earlier than Aug. 26. NASA's next ISS mission with SpaceX is Crew-9, expected to launch on Sept. 24 or so.
