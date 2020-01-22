This week on the Space.com forums: Seek knowledge, ask questions, win prizes!

The Space.com forums relaunched in November of last year, and we've been delighted by the amount of members who have joined our community. If you haven't signed up yet, now is a great time, as there's a ton of things to get involved in.

Ever wanted the inside track on space? Space.com Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik joins us this week for an AMA (ask me anything). Tariq will be taking your questions about the year ahead in all things space at the Captain's Quarters, so head over there right now to ask him questions!

This week, one lucky winner will be taking home the Ultimate Space Prize Bundle, including a 1968 piece Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V model rocket building kit, signed copies of "The Martian" and "Artemis" by Andy Weir, three Space.com 20th anniversary posters and *drumroll* one Space.com hat! All you need to do is let us know what your favorite spaceship of all time is. Head on over to our competition thread.

Let's talk about space!

We love to encourage intelligent posting on the forums, so we're also giving Space.com patches to five randomly selected users who post insightful threads, ask good questions, or answer someone else's queries — aka all you intelligent beings out there. This will be running from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27 so check out this thread for more information!

If scifi talk is more your thing, let us know which three characters (from any Sci-Fi show/ movie) you'd pick to join you on a mission. One of your answers will be picked at random to win a brand new Space.com baseball cap. The Recruitment Centre opens Jan. 23!

So there you have it, tons of fun, new friends and loads of space talk await you. It's just one click away…

