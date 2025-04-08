How to watch Jared Isaacman's NASA chief confirmation hearing in the Senate on April 9

Jared Isaacman, an American businessman, billionaire and private astronaut, will meet the Senate in a confirmation hearing to serve as NASA Administrator on April 9, 2025.

Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as the next NASA Administrator, will appear before the Senate on Wednesday (April 9) during a hearing with the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and you'll be able to watch it live directly from a Senate webcast or on the NASA+ streaming service. A simulcast will appear at the top of this page at start time.

"I'm glad the Senate has scheduled a hearing to consider Jared Isaacman's nomination as NASA administrator," Acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro said in a statement. "Isaacman's experience in commercial spaceflight and his commitment to advancing space capabilities align with NASA's ongoing efforts to enhance America’s position as the global leader in space exploration. Upon confirmation, his leadership will support our work to drive American innovation, strengthen partnerships, and further the essential mission of the agency for the benefit of all."

If confirmed, Isaacman will succeed former NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, a former Florida Senator who led the agency under former President Joe Biden. Like Nelson, who launched to space on a NASA space shuttle mission, Isaacman has flown in space.

The CEO of Shift4 payments first launched into orbit in 2022 on a SpaceX rocket and capsule on the private Inspiration4 mission. He later followed that with Polaris Dawn, another commercial SpaceX mission in which he conducted the world's first private spacewalk. Isaacman financed both missions himself and has ordered two other private SpaceX flights, one of which was to be the first crewed flight of the Starship megrocket. Those flights may be on hold if Isaacman is confirmed to serve as NASA chief for Trump's second term.