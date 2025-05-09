President Trump nominates former Air Force colonel Matt Anderson to be NASA's deputy chief

News
By published

Anderson spent 24 years in the U.S. Air Force.

The logo of NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
(Image credit: NASA)

NASA's leadership chart is starting to fill out.

On Wednesday (May 7), President Donald Trump announced that he's nominating Matt Anderson to be NASA deputy administrator.

Anderson is slated to be second in command at the space agency behind Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and private astronaut who has funded and flown two missions to Earth orbit with SpaceX. Both nominations still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

head shot of a smiling middle-aged man in a blue blazer and white dress shirt

Matt Anderson, President Donald Trump's choice to be NASA deputy administrator. (Image credit: Courtesy of Matt Anderson)

Anderson spent more than 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of colonel before retiring from the service in October 2021.

He's currently a vice president and Space Force & Air Force client executive at CACI, a company that provides technology services to the U.S. government for a range of national security purposes.

"As a retired United States Air Force colonel and executive of the Space Force Association, Matt Anderson brings extensive knowledge of space operations, aeronautics expertise and industry experience," NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro said in a statement on Wednesday.

"If confirmed, he would join NASA's leadership team at a time when partnerships and a sharpened focus on mission are essential to our continued success," she added. "Along with President Trump's nominee to lead NASA, Jared Isaacman, he will strengthen collaboration across sectors and help NASA advance exploration, serve the American people, and deliver results for the benefit of all."

NASA's most recent confirmed deputy administrator was former astronaut Pam Melroy, who left the post along with agency chief Bill Nelson after Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Related stories:

Who is Jared Isaacman, Trump's pick for NASA chief?

Trump's pick for NASA chief tells Senate he's aiming for the Red Planet. 'We will prioritize sending American astronauts to Mars'

Trump administration proposes slashing NASA budget by 24%

If they're confirmed, Isaacman and Anderson may have to steer NASA through some choppy waters.

The Trump administration has proposed slashing the agency's 2026 budget by 24%, which would force NASA officials to make some tough funding decisions. NASA's science programs would be particularly hard hit, with a nearly 50% cut.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space exploration

US military taps Rocket Lab’s new Neutron launcher for ‘point to point’ cargo test flight in 2026

A failed Soviet Venus probe is expected to fall to Earth today, but when and where? Here's what we know

Doomed star circling supermassive black hole could be ripped apart in less than 6 years
See more latest
Most Popular
A hazy yellow dot in the center of a dark patch of space. Other colorful dots are around as well.
Doomed star circling supermassive black hole could be ripped apart in less than 6 years
a clam-shell rocket fuselage stands on supports outside a warehouse.
US military taps Rocket Lab’s new Neutron launcher for ‘point to point’ cargo test flight in 2026
A person stood on a platform with a large, nearby star behind them.
We finally have a release date for 'Foundation' season 3 on Apple TV+, thanks to this first-look trailer (video)
a spiral of gas and dust circle and are lit by a sold bright center
Face to face with a galaxy | Space photo of the day for May 9, 2025
A full moon is pictured through the leaves of a Jasmine plant.
Full 'Flower Moon' 2025 blooms on May 12: Here's where to look
a bright white dot near the center of an orange cloud of light on a black background
Hubble Telescope sees wandering black hole slurping up stellar spaghetti
Artist&#039;s illustration of a superstorm erupting from the sun.
The US isn't prepared for a big solar storm, exercise finds
Woman using a solar telescope to look at the sun safely
Best solar telescopes 2025: Safely observe sun spots and solar eclipses
The Antarctic iceberg A-23A is captured 45 miles (73 kilometers) off the coast of South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean on April 5, 2025 by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite.
See the world's largest iceberg stranded in the South Atlantic (satellite photo)
A graphic in which the moon is pictured close to the bright star spica. A section of the constellation Virgo close to Spica is shown with a blue line joining its stars. The location of the prominent star Porrima is labelled in the upper right of the image, while the star Haze is labelled in the upper left.
Watch the moon and bright star Spica meet in a celestial dance on May 9