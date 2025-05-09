President Trump nominates former Air Force colonel Matt Anderson to be NASA's deputy chief

NASA's leadership chart is starting to fill out.
On Wednesday (May 7), President Donald Trump announced that he's nominating Matt Anderson to be NASA deputy administrator.
Anderson is slated to be second in command at the space agency behind Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and private astronaut who has funded and flown two missions to Earth orbit with SpaceX. Both nominations still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Anderson spent more than 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of colonel before retiring from the service in October 2021.
He's currently a vice president and Space Force & Air Force client executive at CACI, a company that provides technology services to the U.S. government for a range of national security purposes.
"As a retired United States Air Force colonel and executive of the Space Force Association, Matt Anderson brings extensive knowledge of space operations, aeronautics expertise and industry experience," NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro said in a statement on Wednesday.
"If confirmed, he would join NASA's leadership team at a time when partnerships and a sharpened focus on mission are essential to our continued success," she added. "Along with President Trump's nominee to lead NASA, Jared Isaacman, he will strengthen collaboration across sectors and help NASA advance exploration, serve the American people, and deliver results for the benefit of all."
NASA's most recent confirmed deputy administrator was former astronaut Pam Melroy, who left the post along with agency chief Bill Nelson after Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.
If they're confirmed, Isaacman and Anderson may have to steer NASA through some choppy waters.
The Trump administration has proposed slashing the agency's 2026 budget by 24%, which would force NASA officials to make some tough funding decisions. NASA's science programs would be particularly hard hit, with a nearly 50% cut.
