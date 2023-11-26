Cyber Monday Saving! $150 off Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens

Save $150 on the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lens in this Adorama Cyber Monday deal.

Now that we're moving away from Black Friday into Cyber Monday, you can pick up this impressive third-party lens for Sony E-mount cameras to sit pride of place as part of your holy trinity setup on a budget.

Adorama have reduced it to $1049 and added an additional $100 instant coupon at the checkout, meaning it can be yours for just $949 — but you'll need to act quickly as we're not sure how long this deal will be around.

We are yet to review the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art, although we have reviewed the other two lenses in their holy trinity lineup, the Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art, which we gave top marks to, and the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art which we gave 4 out of 5 stars.

Although we haven't reviewed this particular lens, we love Sigma as a brand and think they produce some fantastic alternatives to native lenses when you want to save on cash but not skimp on quality. While there are subtle differences, it's hard to justify paying twice the price for a native lens when the third-party alternatives are often just as good (or very close!).

It has a useful 24-70mm focal length which will cover a wide array of photographic styles, from portraiture to landscape and possibly the occasional bit of astro, and its constant fast aperture of f/2.8 ensures images are bright and detailed all throughout the frame, even when you need to take the shutter speed down. It doesn't have image stabilization, which is to be expected at this price point, but Sony cameras have in-built image stabilization anyway, so it's not much of an issue.

If you're on a budget and can't stretch to the original Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM lens or the revamped version II (which we loved in our Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II review, but is over double the price of the Sigma) — this deal isn't one to miss.

Aside from the small differences in image quality (which will only be a dealbreaker for perfectionist pixel peepers and professionals who need the best), the other big difference is the size and weight. The Sigma is bigger and heavier than the Sony — not by a huge amount, but big enough to make a small difference in the feel of your kit bag, so you'll need to consider if that's a trade-off you can deal with.

Still, we think Sigma produces some of the best zoom lenses and although it wouldn't be our pick as one of the best lenses for astrophotography, it's sure to suit most enthusiast photographers.

Key Specs: An incredibly useful and versatile lens with a focal length range of 24-70mm, its fast constant aperture of f/2.8 ensures bright images at any focal length. It weighs 1.83 lbs (830g) and measures 4.92 x 3.46 inches (125 x 88mm) and includes a removable lens hood. It has a zoom lock switch, an af/mf switch and a custom button.

Consensus: A very useful lens that produces pleasing results without breaking the bank. While there are trade-offs, we think it's a fantastic alternative and definitely worth the money.

Buy if: You want a great lens but can't stretch your budget to the native Sony GM lineup.

Don't buy if: You want the most lightweight and compact option, or if you're a pro who wants the best of the best.

Alternative models: To save a few more hundred dollars, you could consider the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2. Its widest focal length won't suit astro, but if you don't mind losing a few mm on the wide end (that you gain on the far end), it's more lightweight and cheaper.

If you focus more on astrophotography, check out the Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens — which is surprisingly, around the same price as Sigma's version. We reviewed it and thought it was fantastic for astrophotography.

