3D dark energy map is mind-blowing | Space photo of the day for April 16, 2026

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Researchers use DESI's huge 3D map to study dark energy. Earth is at the center of this map, and every point is a galaxy. (Image credit: DESI collaboration and KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/R. Proctor)

Dark energy and dark matter remain some of the biggest mysteries in the universe. But with amazing new science and technologies, we're putting together pieces of this strange puzzle.

In a brilliant new 3D map, you can see a fantastic visual representation of the cosmos, which will allow scientists to investigate dark energy further.

Read more: A dark energy tool just created the most comprehensive 3D map of our universe ever: 'This is a major paradigm shift'

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What is it?

Dark energy remains a complete unknown. In essence, it is the explanation for why our universe is expanding at an accelerated rate over time. But what this mysterious force (or not force) driving this acceleration is remains a mystery.

On April 14, the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) completed the largest 3D map of the universe ever in an effort to investigate dark energy.

Why is it incredible?

Our expanding universe holds countless unknowns. But to be able to see the universe visually, even three-dimensionally, is something truly spectacular.

In this image, every single point of light is a galaxy, with Earth at the center. It's a breathtaking view of our ever-expanding universe.