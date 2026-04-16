3D dark energy map is mind-blowing | Space photo of the day for April 16, 2026
Every single tiny point on the map is a galaxy.
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Dark energy and dark matter remain some of the biggest mysteries in the universe. But with amazing new science and technologies, we're putting together pieces of this strange puzzle.
In a brilliant new 3D map, you can see a fantastic visual representation of the cosmos, which will allow scientists to investigate dark energy further.
Read more: A dark energy tool just created the most comprehensive 3D map of our universe ever: 'This is a major paradigm shift'Article continues below
What is it?
Dark energy remains a complete unknown. In essence, it is the explanation for why our universe is expanding at an accelerated rate over time. But what this mysterious force (or not force) driving this acceleration is remains a mystery.
On April 14, the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) completed the largest 3D map of the universe ever in an effort to investigate dark energy.
Why is it incredible?
Our expanding universe holds countless unknowns. But to be able to see the universe visually, even three-dimensionally, is something truly spectacular.
In this image, every single point of light is a galaxy, with Earth at the center. It's a breathtaking view of our ever-expanding universe.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Chelsea Gohd served as a Senior Writer for Space.com from 2018 to 2022 before returning in 2026, covering everything from climate change to planetary science and human spaceflight in both articles and on-camera in videos. With a M.S. in Biology, Chelsea has written and worked for institutions including NASA JPL, the American Museum of Natural History, Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, and Live Science. When not writing, editing or filming something space-y, Gohd is writing music and performing as Foxanne, even launching a song to space in 2021 with Inspiration4. You can follow her online @chelsea.gohd and @foxanne.music
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